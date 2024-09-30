Choreography

-
KSKA: Friday, August 25 at 2:45pm Just what goes into running an adult dance company in Anchorage? How about two? Join Artistic Directors Becky Kendall of Momentum Dance Collective and Stephanie Wonchala of Pulse Dance Company this week on Stage Talk to find out. Momentum Dance Collective is celebrating their tenth anniversary and Pulse Dance Company is celebrating their eighth year of bringing exciting and creative dance concerts and movement training to the community.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, April 14 at 2:45pm Spring Returns. And so it does in the remounting of Director and Choreographer Brian Jeffery's aptly named dance piece being performed as part of UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2017 this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Main Stage. Fifty-eight dancers, choreographers and technician/designers have come together this year to present exciting new works. Joining Brian on this week's Stage Talk is triple threat (dancer, choreographer and lighting designer) Katie O'Loughlin to give us an insight into what goes into producing such an ambitious body of work. New Dances 2017 performs April 13-16.LISTEN HERE
Momentum Dance Collective is presenting their seventh annual Breaking Ground, a collection of various choreographers, dancers and new works, this Saturday January 23rd at the Alaska Dance Theatre's studio (curtain at 7:30pm). Artistic Director Becky Kendall and Company Director Ariel Graham drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about that concert as well as two future events they have lined up. KSKA: Friday, January 22 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
The University of Anchorage Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting its annual Fall Dance Concert called UAA Dance in Performance and Director Brian Jeffrey and Choreographer/Dancer Katie O'Loughlin drop by Stage Talk this week to let us in on what they'll be offering. UAA Dance in Performance runs November 5-8 in the Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 6, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
What do you call a super mix of students, faculty and guest artists who have come together to explore, create and share new and exciting works of dance? Well, it's the annual University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2015. Brian Jeffery (Director) and Melissa Jabaay (Choreographer and Lighting Designer) take time from last minute rehearsals to join Stage Talk this week to tell us how the mix works. New Dances 2015 performs in the Jerry Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA April 3rd through the 12th of April.KSKA: Friday, April 3, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
As part of my internship with APRN, I've been exploring new methods of storytelling. This audio slideshow is a profile on UAA student Elizabeth Andres, whose area of study is Natural Sciences. Andres also teaches dance classes at Anchorage Music and Dance Center.Click for more.