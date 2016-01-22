Get some Momentum in your life

Momentum Dance Collective is presenting their seventh annual Breaking Ground, a collection of various choreographers, dancers and new works, this Saturday January 23rd at the Alaska Dance Theatre's Alice Bassler Sullivan Theatre (curtain at 7:30pm). Artistic Director Becky Kendall and Company Director Ariel Graham drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about that concert as well as two future events they have lined up.

Friday, January 22

