UAA Dance in Performance
The University of Anchorage Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting its annual Fall Dance Concert called UAA Dance in Performance and Director Brian Jeffrey and Choreographer/Dancer Katie O'Loughlin drop by Stage Talk this week to let us in on what they'll be offering. UAA Dance in Performance runs November 5-8 in the Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Brian Jeffrey: Director, UAA Dance in Performance
- Katie O'Loughlin: Choreographer/Dancer, UAA Dance in Performance
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, November 6, at 2:45 p.m.
