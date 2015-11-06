The University of Anchorage Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting its annual Fall Dance Concert called UAA Dance in Performance and Director Brian Jeffrey and Choreographer/Dancer Katie O'Loughlin drop by Stage Talk this week to let us in on what they'll be offering. UAA Dance in Performance runs November 5-8 in the Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA.

Brian Jeffrey : Director, UAA Dance in Performance

: Director, Katie O'Loughlin: Choreographer/Dancer, UAA Dance in Performance

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, November 6, at 2:45 p.m.

