UAA's New Dances 2015

What do you call a super mix of students, faculty and guest artists who have come together to explore, create and share new and exciting works of dance? Well, it's the annual University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2015. Brian Jeffery (Director) and Melissa Jabaay (Choreographer and Lighting Designer) take time from last-minute rehearsals to join Stage Talk this week to tell us how the mix works. New Dances 2015 performs in the Jerry Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA April 3rd through the 12th of April.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 3rd at 2:45 p.m.

