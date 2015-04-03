UAA's New Dances 2015
What do you call a super mix of students, faculty and guest artists who have come together to explore, create and share new and exciting works of dance? Well, it's the annual University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2015. Brian Jeffery (Director) and Melissa Jabaay (Choreographer and Lighting Designer) take time from last-minute rehearsals to join Stage Talk this week to tell us how the mix works. New Dances 2015 performs in the Jerry Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA April 3rd through the 12th of April.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Brian Jeffery, Assistant Professor/Director, UAA's New Dances 2015
- Melissa Jabaay, Adjunct Professor/Choreographer/Lighting Designer, UAA's New Dances 2015
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 3rd at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- UAA Theatre and Dance is presenting New Dances 2015 April 3-12. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday's at 6:00pm
- Alaska Pacific University's Production Guild is presenting the hilarous farce Drinking Habits by Tom Smith April 3, 4 and 5 in the E. R. Brown Auditorium. Curtain is at 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.
- Walking Shadows Theatre Company presents the west coast premier of Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne at Out North Theatre March 19th through April 4th with curtain times at 7:00pm.
- Cyrano's Theatre Company's A Woman by Design and Red Hot Patriot performs Thursdays-Sundays through April 12 with curtain at 7:00pm on Thur-Sat and 3:00 on Sunday.
- Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon Thursdays through Sundays until April 10th-May 10th. Curtain is 7:00pm Thur-Sat and 3:00pm on Sundays.
- The Denali Arts Councilin Talkeetna is presenting The Fatal Flaw (Talkeetna Musical) Friday and Saturday March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4 with curtain at 7:30 for all performances.
- Valley Performing Artsis presenting South Pacific March 20 through April 19. Curtain is at 7:00 Friday and Saturday and 3:00 on Sunday.