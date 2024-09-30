-
Last year, chinook salmon runs were so weak that the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers, along with Cook Inlet, were designated federal disaster zones. Now, a group of legislators from those regions want to create a permanent endowment that would fund research on the fish.
-
Slow chinook salmon runs all over the state are curtailing commercial and subsistence fishing, and now sports anglers in the Matanuska Valley are facing fishing closures.
-
A series of high wind events in Anchorage over the past several days have meant power outages due to storm damage.
-
The National Weather Service is predicting another Chinook for Southcentral Alaska starting Tuesday.
-
A steady stream of king salmon moving up the Yukon River past Eagle in recent days, means Canadian border passage objectives will likely be met.
-
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
-
It’s looking like escapement of Yukon River king salmon into Canada will not meet objectives. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Yukon River summer season manager Steve Hayes says Chinook passage measured near the Alaska Canada border at Eagle is below the season goal.
-
The head of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commercial Fisheries Division was in King Salmon recently to check on the Bristol Bay salmon season.
-
The Bering Sea groundfish trawl fleet began catching more and more salmon at the turn of the 21st century. Meanwhile, Yukon River salmon runs began to dwindle. On the next Talk of Alaska, we’ll hear what is being done to reduce salmon bycatch, and talk about whether it’s enough.