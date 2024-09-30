-
Every spring millions of birds stream into Alaska from all over the globe to feed, mate, and raise their young. On this Outdoor Explorer features Dan Ruthrauff with the USGS Alaska Science Center and Melanie Dufour with the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival.
KSKA: Thursday, Feb. 22, at 2 & 8p.m. Birds of prey are much more than symbols, like the bald eagle, they’re with us as apex predators atop the food web. They’re inspiring in their fierceness and their amazing physical abilities, with their sharp claws and eyes, and they are among the most exiting birds to see in the wild. On the next Outdoor Explorer, join us as we focus on raptors, their natural history and care here in Alaska.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, May 12 @ 2:00 pm. On the next Outdoor Explorer we mark the 100th anniversary of the migratory bird treaty, a conservation landmark and learn how migrations come through our state and where and when you can enjoy them.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Outside in most of Alaska it still looks a lot like winter. But a true harbinger of the coming warm season has announced itself in the Northern Interior…
Alaskans love animals, from dinky wiener dogs to exotic tropical birds to mighty draft horses. Join host Peter Dunlap- Shohl on Hometown, Alaska for another in our occasional series of chats with local veterinarians, when we talk with Chugiak large animal vet Julie Grohs. Call-in with your pet questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm