Two Legs Good, Four Legs Good

Alaskans love animals, from dinky wiener dogs to exotic tropical birds to mighty draft horses. Join host Peter Dunlap- Shohl on Hometown, Alaska for another in our occasional series of chats with local veterinarians, when we talk with Chugiak large animal vet Julie Grohs. Call-in with your pet questions.



HOST: Peter Dunlap-Shohl

GUESTS: Julie Grohs, large animal veterinarian,Alaska Equine and Small Animal Hospital

