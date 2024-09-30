-
Fall is in the air and it is time to put up the food you caught and gathered over the summer so it will last you till spring. On the show, we’ll roll up our sleeves and get down to the details about the best ways to butcher, smoke, can, and freeze what you caught and picked over the last few months, and the next few weeks, so that when the snow flies you can taste a little of the summer and make the most of your harvest.KSKA: Thursday, Sept. 4, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
-
Late August draws out the berry pickers. Wonderful as those jewels are, wild edibles include more than berries and mushrooms. So join local gathering experts to hear about the wild abundance Alaska offers, and best ways to school yourself in identification, sustainable selection and delicious eating! And if you've got a great wild edible recipe, we want to hear it.KSKA: Wednesday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now: