Wild edibles in Alaska: Seek and ye shall find

Buckets at the ready, Alaska berry pickers are making their way into the mountains and valleys to forage for the ruby and sapphire jewels that make August so special. Yum!

But foraging is more than berries, and this time of year is perfect for identifying patches of valuable edibles and marking them for harvest in spring. By now, there's also mushrooms to consider.

Do you pick? Have questions about how to dry and store, or further prepare your finds? And given the populist nature of this activity (one book I read claimed we all have that latent hunter/gatherer spirit in us, we just need to find it), listeners may have favorite spots, recipes, or even mistakes they'd be happy to share. How do you enjoy wild edibles?

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Laurie Constantino , food writer and foraging expert

Christine Yi , longtime Alaska forager originally from Korea

Julie Riley , Cooperative Extension Service with a berry report

, Cooperative Extension Service with a berry report Kate Mohatt, U.S. Forest Service, Girdwood office, with a mushroom report

Girdwood Fungus Fair, August 22-23-24

Alaska Food Festival & Conference, Nov. 7-8-9, Cuddy Hall, UAA

Discovering Wild Plants: Alaska, Western Canada, Northwest, Janice Schofield, 1989

Alaska Wild Plants: A Guide to Alaska's Edible Harvest, Janice Schofield, 1993

Alaska's Wilderness Medicines, Health Plants of the Far North, Eleanor Viereck, 1987

The Forager's Harvest, Samuel Thayer, 2006

Wild Edible and Poisonous Plants of Alaska, Cooperative Extension Service, revised 1981

Stalking the Wild Asparagus, Euell Gibbons. 1962

Eating Wildly, Foraging for life, love and the perfect meal, Ava Chin, 2014

