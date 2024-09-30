-
She's written about gun control, domestic violence and most recently marijuana legalization for Alaska's largest newspaper. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Elise Patkotak talk about life as a nurse in Barrow, what led her to the Anchorage Daily News, her most controversial columns, and how the internet has changed what it means to be an opinion writer in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Local school leaders today got their chance to tell legislators how they are dealing with expected budget deficits for the next school year. The hearings followed the Parnell administration’s presentation yesterday at the opening of the House Finance Committee’s week-long series of meetings focusing on Education.
A hearing will be held on Monday in Barrow to investigate allegations of vote count discrepancies, bribery and other charges in the run-off election between North Slope Borough Mayor Charlotte Brower and her opponent, George Ahmaogak.
In the North Slope Borough mayor contest. Charlotte Brower is leading but doesn't have the necessary 40 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. In that race she will face either Fenton Rexford or George Ahmaogak. It's too close to call.
Today municipalities and boroughs across Alaska are holding local elections with some ballot items attracting statewide interest. Leading the list is the ballot initiative against the proposed Pebble Mine in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
The question of whether to allow sales of alcohol will be on the ballot tomorrow for voters in Barrow. A yes vote would allow the first legal local liquor sales in the city in more than a decade. Barrow currently is a “damp” community.
After graduating its largest class ever this past spring, Ilisagvik College kicked off its fall semester on Monday. In its effort to serve Alaskans, especially those on the North Slope, it has enacted a few new programs.
And now it’s time for our weekly trip around the state for 300 villages. This week, we head north to Barrow. More specifically, to hang out with the Barrow Whalers football team.
Archaeologists in Barrow have begun to use ground penetrating radar as a way to detect burial sites beneath the tundra.