Writing Opinion in Alaska

She's written about gun control, domestic violence and most recently marijuana legalization for Alaska's largest newspaper. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Elise Patkotak talk about life as a nurse in Barrow, what led her to the Anchorage Daily News, her most controversial columns, and how the internet has changed what it means to be an opinion writer in Alaska.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, January 17, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 17, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: January 3, 2013 at Kinley's Restaurant in Anchorage

SPEAKERS: Elise Patkotak, author, columnist, Anchorage Daily News

HOST: Alaska Professional Communicators



