This month Arctic Entries brings you: Under the Influence: Stories of mad love, losing control, and drinking the Kool-Aid. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8:00pm. This month Arctic Entries brings you: Treat Yo' Self: Stories of Guilty Pleasures, Self-Improvement, and Over-Indulgence. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN HERE
Arctic Entries this month brings you "Who's Laughing Now: Stories of Comeuppance, Revenge, and Underdogs." In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.
KSKA-FM: Tuesday, Dec. 6th at 7:00pm. Arctic Entries this month brings you "Indivisible: Stories of Banding Together, Falling as One, and Reaching Across the Aisle." In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 7:00pm. Arctic Entries this month brings you The Grapevine: Stories of Rumors, Pranks, and Scandals. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. LISTEN NOW
Inspired by Arctic Entries in Anchorage, Juneau began its own live storytelling event called Mudrooms last November. Each Mudrooms event features seven-minute personal stories from seven people on a monthly theme. From crass to delicate, told by wallflowers or clowns, these live stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but real life stories told by fellow Alaskans in Juneau. Listen to four edited hour-long episodes of Mudrooms Tuesdays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm beginning November 13 on KSKA FM 91.1.Themes: Outdated (11/13) For the Love of It (11/20) Transitions (11/27) Secrets (12/4)
On the next Arctic Entries, Alaskans tell stories about love. You'll hear from a couple who met on a mountain. Sandy Harper of Cyrano’s Off Center Playhouse in Anchorage will tell her story. And the founders of Arctic Entries, James and Tara, will share their lovely tale. Theses stories are about how they met, and how it worked...or how it didn’t work.KSKA: Tuesday 10/16 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
Getting Schooled is the theme of the next Arctic Entries on KSKA. We’ll hear from several well known Anchorage residents on how they learned their lessons the hard way. We have a story from former superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Carol Comeau about how one of her students made her rethink the way things were done at ASD. And Jill Burke and Tony Hopfinger of the Alaska Dispatch, an online news source, learned a few lessons after they crossed paths with a U.S. senate candidate and received some national attention.KSKA: Tuesday 10/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the first episode of Arctic Entries Radio Hour we are going to hear stories about Self-starters, Pioneers and Homesteaders. Yes, the theme is Sourdoughs. As many of you know, we call our old-timer Alaskans “sourdoughs.” It’s a nickname that generated way back in the Gold Rush times when miners used to carry their pouch of sourdough starter around their neck. And on this episode of Arctic Entries, we will hear from old-timers but we’ll also hear from newer Alaskans who happen to be pioneers of sorts...in their own way.KSKA: Tuesday 10/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm