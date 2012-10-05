Getting Schooled is the theme of the next Arctic Entries on KSKA. We’ll hear from several well known Anchorage residents on how they learned their lessons the hard way. We have a story from former superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Carol Comeau about how one of her students made her rethink the way things were done at ASD. And Jill Burke and Tony Hopfinger of the Alaska Dispatch, an online news source, learned a few lessons after they crossed paths with a U.S. senate candidate and received some national attention.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:





Bill Pearson, grew up in Fairbanks

Carol Comeau, former superintendent of the Anchorage School District

Michelle Theriault Boots, journalist, Anchorage Daily News

Tony Hopfinger and Jill Burke, Alaska Dispatch

Erik Grafee, Anchorage

MUSIC:



LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 9, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 9, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

