Arctic Entries: Sourdoughs

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published September 28, 2012 at 3:25 PM AKDT
On the first episode of Arctic Entries Radio Hour we are going to hear stories about Self-starters, Pioneers and Homesteaders. Yes, the theme is Sourdoughs. As many of you know, we call our old-timer Alaskans “sourdoughs.” It’s a nickname that generated way back in the Gold Rush times when miners used to carry their pouch of sourdough starter around their neck. And on this episode of Arctic Entries, we will hear from old-timers but we’ll also hear from newer Alaskans who happen to be pioneers of sorts...in their own way.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:


  • Barbara Brown, writer, speaker, humorist

  • Jeff Crompton, moved from Alaska to Canada to study the physics of glaciers

  • Carl Tobin, adventurer, author, associate professor of Environmental Science and Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University

  • Donna Prador, born and raised in Anchorage

  • Nathan Havey, freelance media consultant

  • Vic Fischer, Alaska Constitutional Convention delegate

LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 2, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 2, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

