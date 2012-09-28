Arctic Entries: Sourdoughs
On the first episode of Arctic Entries Radio Hour we are going to hear stories about Self-starters, Pioneers and Homesteaders. Yes, the theme is Sourdoughs. As many of you know, we call our old-timer Alaskans “sourdoughs.” It’s a nickname that generated way back in the Gold Rush times when miners used to carry their pouch of sourdough starter around their neck. And on this episode of Arctic Entries, we will hear from old-timers but we’ll also hear from newer Alaskans who happen to be pioneers of sorts...in their own way.
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
STORYTELLERS:
- Barbara Brown, writer, speaker, humorist
- Jeff Crompton, moved from Alaska to Canada to study the physics of glaciers
- Carl Tobin, adventurer, author, associate professor of Environmental Science and Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University
- Donna Prador, born and raised in Anchorage
- Nathan Havey, freelance media consultant
- Vic Fischer, Alaska Constitutional Convention delegate
MUSIC:
- Theme song: "Arctic Entry" by Super Saturated Sugar Strings
- Interludes: "Lie to Me" bySeth Boyer
LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 2, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 2, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE