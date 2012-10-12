On the next Arctic Entries, Alaskans tell stories about love. You'll hear from a couple who met on a mountain. Sandy Harper of Cyrano’s Off Center Playhouse in Anchorage will tell her story. And the founders of Arctic Entries, James and Tara share their lovely tale. Theses stories are about how they met, and how it worked...or how it didn’t work.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:





Harry Crawford, former Alaska State Senator

former Alaska State Senator Matt & Heather Szundy

Miranda Hall

Sandy Harper , founder and managing director of Cyrano’s Theater Company

, founder and managing director of Cyrano’s Theater Company James Keck & Tara Loyd, founders of Arctic Entries

MUSIC:



ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE



LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 16, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 16, 2012. 8:00 – 9:00 pm (Alaska time)

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

Download