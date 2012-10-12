Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 12, 2012 at 5:33 PM AKDT
Arctic Entries live show at the Snow Goose theater in Anchorage. Photo by William C. Koeppen.
Arctic Entries live show at the Snow Goose theater in Anchorage. Photo by William C. Koeppen.

On the next Arctic Entries, Alaskans tell stories about love. You'll hear from a couple who met on a mountain. Sandy Harper of Cyrano’s Off Center Playhouse in Anchorage will tell her story. And the founders of Arctic Entries, James and Tara share their lovely tale. Theses stories are about how they met, and how it worked...or how it didn’t work.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:


  • Harry Crawford, former Alaska State Senator

  • Matt & Heather Szundy

  • Miranda Hall

  • Sandy Harper, founder and managing director of Cyrano’s Theater Company

  • James Keck & Tara Loyd, founders of Arctic Entries

MUSIC:

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE

LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 16, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 16, 2012. 8:00 – 9:00 pm (Alaska time)

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

Download
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack