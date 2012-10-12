Love
On the next Arctic Entries, Alaskans tell stories about love. You'll hear from a couple who met on a mountain. Sandy Harper of Cyrano’s Off Center Playhouse in Anchorage will tell her story. And the founders of Arctic Entries, James and Tara share their lovely tale. Theses stories are about how they met, and how it worked...or how it didn’t work.
HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards
STORYTELLERS:
- Harry Crawford, former Alaska State Senator
- Matt & Heather Szundy
- Miranda Hall
- Sandy Harper, founder and managing director of Cyrano’s Theater Company
- James Keck & Tara Loyd, founders of Arctic Entries
MUSIC:
- Theme song: “Arctic Entry” by Super Saturated Sugar Strings
- Interludes: Emma Hill
LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 16, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 16, 2012. 8:00 – 9:00 pm (Alaska time)
