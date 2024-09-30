-
The summer season for sleeping outdoors is short, but there’s still a lot of Alaska out there in the winter with wonderful backcountry recreation and easy travel on snowshoes, when the rivers are frozen and it almost never rains. We’ll be talking about winter camping and snowshoeing. It’s not as crazy as it sounds. You can be comfortable, have great access to the backcountry, and sleep under the most amazing dome of stars. KSKA: Thursday 1/23 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
Alaska has only three private colleges listed by the college board, and only one offering a four-year liberal arts education. Others have failed, and many students assume they must leave the state for educational choices. APU President Don Bantz discusses the challenges and rewards of running a private college in Alaska, and the benefits for students. Join host Charles Wohlforth to talk about options for our brightest young people on Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Anchorage skier Holly Brooks is taking a three week break from the World Cup tour. She is spending the time in Italy and Austria, recuperating from a broken wrist. With some good rest, she is hopeful she can heal enough to race again next month with a goal of making the U.S. Ski team next season.
This week on Stage Talk, host Jean Paal chats with Shane Mitchell and Billy Worthy about TBA's two upcoming Halloween productions. For the little ones, Frankie Stein Junior takes science fair projects to new heights. Dracula audiences on the other hand can expect a good scare with lots biting, blood and fangs. The original Dracula script was written by director, Shane Mitchell.KSKA: Friday 10/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm