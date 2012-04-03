Alaska's Only Private University
Alaska has only three private colleges listed by the college board, and only one offering a four-year liberal arts education. Others have failed, and many students assume they must leave the state for educational choices. APU President Don Bantz discusses the challenges and rewards of running a private college in Alaska, and the benefits for students. Join host Charles Wohlforth to talk about options for our brightest young people on Hometown, Alaska.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Don Bantz, president, Alaska Pacific University
- John Holst, manager for the failed Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 4, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 4, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
