APRN: Alaska News

The push for a pipeline to deliver natural gas from the North Slope to market has been a long one, and opinions differ on how soon it might become a reality. And now the need for gas is rising within the state of Alaska. The cost of any gas line would be enormous. We’ll be talking about the investment prospects for a natural gas pipeline on the next Talk of Alaska.KSKA: Tuesday 3/19 at 10:00 amDownload Audio

