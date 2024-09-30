Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
APRN: Alaska News

  • Pyramid Peak in snow last winter, seen from the Unalaska Valley side of the trail. (Lauren Rosenthal/KUCB)
    News
    Unalaska Police: Missing Hiker's Body Found In Pyramid Valley
    Unalaska police have confirmed that a person found dead in Pyramid Valley on Monday is 33-year-old Jessica Acker. She went missing while on a hike in the area on Sunday.
  • News
    Yukon Quest Trail Puts Dog Sled Designs To The Test
    Emily Schwing
    On the Yukon Quest Trail, there are a few things mushers have to be especially picky about including a sturdy sled. Jumble ice near McCabe Creek, half way to Pelly Crossing is testing sled engineering this year.Download Audio
  • Unrest in Ferguson, MO in August 2014.(Photo via Loavesofbread/Wikimedia Creative Commons)
    Talk of Alaska
    Police and Deadly Force
    Steve Heimel
    If you live in a high-crime neighborhood, even if you’re just visiting, you’re under increased risk of encountering a scared police officer if your skin is dark. Does urban Alaska have a chance to avoid the problems other cities are having that involve police and deadly force?APRN: Tuesday, 12/9 at 10:00amDownload Audio
  • News
    Alaska’s Natural Gas
    Steve Heimel
    The push for a pipeline to deliver natural gas from the North Slope to market has been a long one, and opinions differ on how soon it might become a reality. And now the need for gas is rising within the state of Alaska. The cost of any gas line would be enormous. We’ll be talking about the investment prospects for a natural gas pipeline on the next Talk of Alaska.KSKA: Tuesday 3/19 at 10:00 amDownload Audio
  • News
    Massive Disabled Cargo Ship in Route to Dutch Harbor
    Lauren Rosenthal
    When it finally arrives in Unalaska next week, the Shin Onoe will be one of the biggest vessels to ever stay in port here. It’s 150 feet wide, with a 60 foot draft when it’s full of coal, soybeans, or iron. Right now, it’s empty. It was traveling along the Great Circle shipping route to Prince William Sound early this week to pick up cargo when its turbocharger failed, just west of Attu island.
  • News
    Shell Tallies Cost of Kulluk Grounding
    Stephanie Joyce
    Shell’s chief executives responded to questions about the January grounding of the Kulluk drill rig during the company’s annual results conference in London Thursday. In a prepared presentation, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Voser, played down the company’s many mishaps in Alaska last year.
  • News
    Republicans Oust Millette as Chair
    Peter Granitz
    The Alaska Republican Party's Executive Committee has blocked incoming party chair. Russ Millette from taking his position. In a meeting last night, the committee voted to oust Millette, who was elected to the chairman's position at the party's annual state convention in April of last year. Millette says he's weighing his options to fight the decision.
  • News
    Kikkan Randall Dominates Sprint in Sochi
    Annie Feidt
    Kikkan Randall won the world cup skate sprint near Sochi, Russia today, on the same course that will serve as the Olympic venue next year. The Alaska Pacific University skier won all three heats.
  • News
    Environmental Group Sues Over Seismic Work in Cook Inlet
    Shaylon Cochran
    Oral arguments are being heard Friday in US District Court in Anchorage for a lawsuit that challenges the decision made by the National Marine Fisheries Service to authorize the first of at least three years of seismic exploration in Cook Inlet.
  • Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
    News
    Government Hill Apartment Blaze Leaves 40 Homeless
    Ellen Lockyer
    Anchorage firefighters responded to a multiple alarm fire at a Government Hill apartment house on Thursday afternoon. The blaze left about 40 people without homes. It is the second apartment fire in the city in a week.
