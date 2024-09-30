-
Alaska’s biggest police force has had an unusual string of seven incidents this year where its officers have opened fire in the line of duty, killing four people.
Anchorage is facing a perceived crime wave and the Alaska Legislature is going into special session to consider rolling back a criminal justice reform law, SB 91. Chief of Police Justin Doll discussed what APD is doing to address crime and win public confidence, as the force rebuilds in numbers and faces a drug epidemic and a spike in the number of murders.
APD Chief Chris Tolley shared experiences from his first months on the job and what's ahead.
A recent uptick in deadly shooting incidents and assaults in Anchorage have police and public safety advocates sprinting to organize a response to curb the violent trend. The Anchorage Police Department is organizing a task-force to tackle the problem, but what can communities do to help remedy the problem?
If you live in a high-crime neighborhood, even if you're just visiting, you're under increased risk of encountering a scared police officer if your skin is dark. Does urban Alaska have a chance to avoid the problems other cities are having that involve police and deadly force?
This week the Anchorage Police Department released its quarterly awards. The recipients included officers, dispatchers and citizens. As expected, some involved officers serving citizens, but in some cases the assistance was the reverse. KSKA's Len Anderson reports.
Anchorage Police continue to investigate the Sunday night shooting of a toddler who was sleeping in his bed when he was struck by a bullet fired in an adjacent condominium.
An east Anchorage baby was shot in the head Sunday night after a gun was apparently accidentally discharged in an adjacent condominium apartment.
Anchorage Police are seeking a hit and run driver who killed a young woman early Tuesday Morning. A little after 3 a.m. a motorist called police to report a body on the street fronting the Northway Mall. The victim was identified as Geraldine Burns, 25, an Alaska Native and mother of two.
Glenn Highway the on and off-ramps leading to Fort Richardson are closed at this hour, as Anchorage Police deal with a suicide attempt at Fort Richardson. APD spokesperson Marlene Lammers says a caller alerted police to the situation at 6:15 am. APD officers are on site, along with a SWAT team negotiator and a K-9 team. Lammers says a young man is threatening suicide. It was the man's father who made the call.