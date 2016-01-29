APD Chief Chris Tolley takes your questions
Chief Christopher Tolley joined the Anchorage Police Department in October of 2015. He joins host Kathleen McCoy on Hometown Alaska to discuss his first months on the job, his initiatives and concerns going forward.
Guests:
- Chief Christopher Tolley, APD
- Troy Payne, Anchorage Community Police Relations Task Force,
UAA Justice Center
LINKS:
- Anchorage Community Relations Task Force, web page
- APD, at 82 percent white, tries to diversify its force, Alaska Dispatch News 2/1/2016
- Police chiefs consider dramatic to officers tactics, training, to prevent so many shootings, Washington Post, 1/29/2-16
- Report prepared for APD: Officer involved shootings 1993-2013, Troy Payne, UAA Justice Center
- Alcohol & Me, APD Officer Barry Hetlet talks about his job as a police officer, 5 min video, Alaska Dispatch News, 2014
- Spice City, Anchorage Press, 10.15.2015
- APD Use of Force Policy Review Brief and Recommendations, 12.2013
