APD Chief Chris Tolley takes your questions

Chief Christopher Tolley joined the Anchorage Police Department in October of 2015. He joins host Kathleen McCoy on Hometown Alaska to discuss his first months on the job, his initiatives and concerns going forward.

Guests:





Chief Christopher Tolley , APD

, APD Troy Payne, Anchorage Community Police Relations Task Force,

UAA Justice Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 3, 2016. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 3, 16, 2016 – 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

