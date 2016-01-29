Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
APD Chief Chris Tolley takes your questions

Published January 29, 2016 at 6:00 PM AKST
APD Chief Chris Tolley
APD Chief Chris Tolley. Photo courtesy APD.

Chief Christopher Tolley joined the Anchorage Police Department in October of 2015. He joins host Kathleen McCoy on Hometown Alaska to discuss his first months on the job, his initiatives and concerns going forward.

Guests:


  • Chief Christopher Tolley, APD

  • Troy Payne, Anchorage Community Police Relations Task Force,
    UAA Justice Center

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 3, 2016. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 3, 16, 2016 – 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

