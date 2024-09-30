Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
American Civil Liberties Union

  • News
    ACLU Wins Latest Same Sex Lawsuit
    Associated Press
    An Anchorage judge says Alaska same-sex couples are entitled to the same senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemptions as married couples. Superior Court Judge Frank Pfiffner ruled in a 34 page decision that the state's marital classification violates the Alaska Constitution's equal protection clause.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Disparate Opportunity in America
    Kristin Spack
    Thursday, August 18 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThis week on Addressing Alaska listen to the speech Anthony Romero, national executive director of the ACLU gave at UAA on July 14. As poverty and incarceration rates for minority groups continue to rise, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attempts to shine light on the inequalities at the root of these cyclic problems facing the U.S.
  • News
    ACLU Sues State to Include Transgender on Drivers License
    Steve Heimel
    The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to get the state to include the category transgender on its drivers license.
  • Talk of Alaska
    The ACLU
    Steve Heimel
    Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00amIt hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs. But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge.