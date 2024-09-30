-
An Anchorage judge says Alaska same-sex couples are entitled to the same senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemptions as married couples. Superior Court Judge Frank Pfiffner ruled in a 34 page decision that the state's marital classification violates the Alaska Constitution's equal protection clause.
-
Thursday, August 18 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThis week on Addressing Alaska listen to the speech Anthony Romero, national executive director of the ACLU gave at UAA on July 14. As poverty and incarceration rates for minority groups continue to rise, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attempts to shine light on the inequalities at the root of these cyclic problems facing the U.S.
-
The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to get the state to include the category transgender on its drivers license.
-
Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00amIt hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs. But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge.