Thursday, August 18 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

This week on Addressing Alaska listen to the speech Anthony Romero, national executive director of the ACLU gave at UAA on July 14. As poverty and incarceration rates for minority groups continue to rise, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attempts to shine light on the inequalities at the root of these cyclic problems facing the U.S.

TheUAA Justice Center hosted Romero's talk entitled "Disparate Opportunity in America: The Ongoing Struggle for Equal Rights" at the Wendy Williamson auditorium on July 14.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, August 18, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: July 14, 2011

SPEAKER: Anthony Romero, national executive director, ACLU

EVENT HOST:UAA Justice Center



Download Audio (MP3)