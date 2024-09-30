Alaska News Nightly

-
Federal Appeals court throws out one convictions of former Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox; Health Care Authority could save state government millions of dollars; Alaska Soldiers to deploy to Afghanistan; Investigators drop inquiry dropped in Zinke calls to Alaska Senators; Sitka Coast Guard members deploy to Texas; St Paul ramps up reindeer program to improve food security; Mat Su fish meeting causes tension for Cook Inlet commercial and sport fishing; The second lives of eagles;
-
When it finally arrives in Unalaska next week, the Shin Onoe will be one of the biggest vessels to ever stay in port here. It’s 150 feet wide, with a 60 foot draft when it’s full of coal, soybeans, or iron. Right now, it’s empty. It was traveling along the Great Circle shipping route to Prince William Sound early this week to pick up cargo when its turbocharger failed, just west of Attu island.
-
Shell’s chief executives responded to questions about the January grounding of the Kulluk drill rig during the company’s annual results conference in London Thursday. In a prepared presentation, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Voser, played down the company’s many mishaps in Alaska last year.
-
The Alaska Republican Party's Executive Committee has blocked incoming party chair. Russ Millette from taking his position. In a meeting last night, the committee voted to oust Millette, who was elected to the chairman's position at the party's annual state convention in April of last year. Millette says he's weighing his options to fight the decision.
-
Kikkan Randall won the world cup skate sprint near Sochi, Russia today, on the same course that will serve as the Olympic venue next year. The Alaska Pacific University skier won all three heats.
-
Stories from around the world -- that's the work that NPR correspondent Corey Flintoff does. What drew him to news? How does he manage dangerous situations and relentlessly dark turns in the human condition? What lessons did he take from Alaska all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan? Does he miss our salmon? Find out on this special edition of Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Friday, May 23, 2:00 pm.