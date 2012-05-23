Newsman Corey Flintoff back in Alaska

Today he is a foreign correspondent reporting for NPR out of India. But -- back in the day -- he was one of ours. An Alaska reporter covering the state’s big stories, like the Exxon Valdez oil spill, as executive producer and host of Alaska News Nightly, work that earned him the 1989 Corporation for Public Broadcasting Award.

His career has carried him to more than 50 countries including war-torn Iraq, the aftermath of the Haiti earthquake and chasing pirates off the coast of Somalia. Big stuff.

But before all that, he was in Bethel with KYUK-AM/TV, mastering enough Yup'ik to announce the station identification as the locals did. We like that.

So please welcome home reporter Corey Flintoff on this special edition of Hometown Alaska with host Kathleen McCoy.

If you remember his Alaska reporting, give him a call.

If you appreciate his dedicated foreign coverage, give him a call.

If he makes you laugh on Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me, by all means, give him a call.

LINKS:



GUEST:





Corey Flintoff, NPR foreign correspondent

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Friday, May 25, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download