Alaska Natives

  • Outdoor Explorer
    Subsistence and Climate Change
    Monica Gokey
    The changing climate is shifting seasons and wildlife habitat in Alaska, altering the plants, trees and berries on the landscape, and creating unfamiliar patterns in the ocean, with the location and abundance of fish and marine mammals. We’ll talk about how these changes are affecting the subsistence way of life practiced by Alaska Natives, whose traditions developed in a more stable ecosystem.KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 13, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
  • News
    Culturally Relevant Learning
    Charles Wohlforth
    Two plus two equals four no matter where you come from, but how you learn math or the other core subjects may be different for each of us depending on the world in which we live. For Alaska Native students, curriculum and methods developed for city kids may not work as well as lessons that are culturally relevant. On the next Hometown, Alaska Charles Wohlforth hosts educators working to make learning work across cultures discuss these challenges on today's show.KSKA Wednesday 3/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • Sealaska Plaza, the corporation's headquarters.
    News
    Sealaska Shareholders Face Term-Limits Measure
    Ed Schoenfeld
    A group of Sealaska shareholders want to limit the number of terms corporate board members can serve. They say it would bring change to the regional corporation for Alaska Natives with roots in Southeast. But a similar measure three years ago failed.
  • Bill Seeks to Address Violent Crime in Native Communities
    Pat Yack
    Draft legislation called the Tribal Law and Order Act is expected to be on the agenda for lawmakers after their summer recess. The bill seeks to address…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 11, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Photo by Patrick Yack, APRN - AnchorageSenator Mark Begich (D-AK) and HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan appear on Talk of Alaska with APRN host Steve…
  • Alaska Natives Doing Better, but Still Lag National Average
    Pat Yack
    Alaska Natives are more educated, have more jobs, and are making more money than they were 40 years ago. But they are still well below the national…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 27, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…
  • Community Forum: Alaska Native Young Professionals
    Pat Yack
    Young Alaska Natives are gaining their place in the community, with the help of leadership programs provided by organizations like the Alaska Native…