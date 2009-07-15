Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Alaska Native Young Professionals

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published July 15, 2009 at 9:59 AM AKDT

Young Alaska Natives are gaining their place in the community, with the help of leadership programs provided by organizations like the Alaska Native Professional Association.Find out more about summer internships and development opportunities for young Native professionals on the next Community Forum, Wednesday (July 15, 2009) afternoon at 2:00 pm.HOST: Ellen Lockyer.GUESTS:

Jorie Zilys. Advancement Officer.  Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc.

Amber Jenkins. Leadership Development. First Alaskans Institute.Download Audio (MP3)

Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack