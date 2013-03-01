Culturally Relevant Learning
Two plus two equals four no matter where you come from, but how you learn math or the other core subjects may be different for each of us depending on the world in which we live. For Alaska Native students, curriculum and methods developed for city kids may not work as well as lessons that are culturally relevant. On the next Hometown, Alaska Charles Wohlforth hosts educators working to make learning work across cultures discuss these challenges on today's show.
- Educational programs at Cook Inlet Tribal Council
- UAF Math in a Cultural Context
- Alaska Native Charter School, in Anchorage
- Alaska Standards for Culturally Responsive Schools - Alaska Native Knowledge Network
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Dora Andrew Ihrke, Award-winning teacher, Yup'ik speaker
- Jerry Lipka, Math in a Cultural Context, UAF
- Carol Wren, Cook Inlet Tribal Council
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, March 6, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 6, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)