Culturally Relevant Learning

Two plus two equals four no matter where you come from, but how you learn math or the other core subjects may be different for each of us depending on the world in which we live. For Alaska Native students, curriculum and methods developed for city kids may not work as well as lessons that are culturally relevant. On the next Hometown, Alaska Charles Wohlforth hosts educators working to make learning work across cultures discuss these challenges on today's show.



HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Dora Andrew Ihrke, Award-winning teacher, Yup'ik speaker

Award-winning teacher, Yup'ik speaker Jerry Lipka, Math in a Cultural Context, UAF

Math in a Cultural Context, UAF Carol Wren, Cook Inlet Tribal Council

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, March 6, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 6, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

