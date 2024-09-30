Alaska education

Technology is changing the way we do so many things - how we communicate, navigate and regulate our every day lives. So how is it changing the way that we educate? We'll explore what technological innovation means to the future of classroom learning with Dr. Mark Bailey, an Oregon professor who is developing "play-based" digital curricula for early learners, and with Amanda Duvall, an Alaskan teacher who educates educators on using technology. That and distance learning in rural Alaska and we'll look at video games in a new light!KSKA: Tuesday, 4/3 @ 2pm & 7pm

Listen