What's Your Question for the Mat-Su School Superintendent?

As the long and lazy days of summer ebb, back-to-school instincts kick in – new supplies, new shoes, a fresh start.

The state’s second largest school district is just north of Anchorage, in the Mat-Su Valley – with 45 schools and about 17,000 students. Its newest superintendent, Deena Paramo, is in the job just over a year after originally joining the district as a middle school teacher in 1993 and rising to the level of assistant superintendent.

Her selection for the top job came on the heels of unexpected, sad news -- her predecessor, the respected and accomplished educator Kenneth Stephen Burnley, died of complications from double knee surgery in July 2011, having served the district just one year and a day. The school board chose Paramo to follow him. Her first year included some school boundary changes, a 'Title 1 Distinguished School' award, a jumping-jack entry in the Guinness record book, the state's spelling bee champ, and a zero-tolerance policy on bullying — among many other things.

From Paramo's perspective, what does the new school year look like? Where are the challenges, where are the opportunities? And what's on your mind as a parent, a student, a Valley resident?

Join me, host Kathleen McCoy, and Dr. Deena Paramo, to talk about riding out her difficult entry, working to fulfill Burnley’s plans and developing her own vision for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District. We invite your questions and concerns.

Dr. Deena Paramo, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District superintendent

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 6, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

