TECHNOLOGY IN THE CLASSROOM

Technology is changing the way we do so many things - how we communicate, navigate and regulate our every day lives. So how is it changing the way that we educate? Many caregivers wonder if learning from a screen is fundamentally different than learning from a good, old-fashioned book. We'll explore what technological innovation means to the future of classroom learning with Dr. Mark Bailey, an Oregon professor who is developing "play-based" digital curricula for early learners, and with Amanda Duvall, an Alaskan teacher who educates educators on using technology.

PLUS, we take a look at how technology is being used to reach rural Alaskan classrooms; and we confront the stigma that video games are violent time-wasters when we explore how gaming is being used in kindergarten through college classrooms to teach and to train the next gen of computer scientists.



