The Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that airports in Alaska will receive more than $124 million in federal aid. The money is the state’s…
The 19th annual Stand Down for Veterans in Need will be held Friday at the North Terminal of the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage. As APRN's Lori Townsend reports, the event is designed to help vets access numerous services and assistance. Marcia Hoffman Devoe is the public affairs officer for the Alaska VA healthcare system. She says the People Mover buses will offer free transportation to veterans who have a VA card.
On Thursday, congress was finally able to end a two-week partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration.
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
Congress wrapped up its summer work Tuesday without passing legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration open. Political bickering has partially shut it down – and may continue to until after Labor Day when Congress returns from its August recess.