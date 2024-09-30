-
KSKA: Wednesday, February 22 @ 2 pm and 8 pm. What do you need to know about the federal Real ID act? When will it affect your ability to jump on a plane and head to the Lower 48, or enter a federal building or military base? LISTEN NOW
The Anchorage Assembly heard from the public on an ordinance that would change the way public testimony conducted, last night. Despite the issue being placed at the end of the agenda and testimony beginning after 9 p.m., many lined up to speak.Download Audio
The American Civil Liberties Union is requesting an outside investigator look into the ballot mess in Anchorage. Voters reported widespread ballot shortages at polling places during municipal elections Tuesday, and there are allegations that some voters were turned away at the polls. Late today, the ACLU sent a letter to the Anchorage Assembly making the request. Read More
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
An Anchorage judge says Alaska same-sex couples are entitled to the same senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemptions as married couples. Superior Court Judge Frank Pfiffner ruled in a 34 page decision that the state's marital classification violates the Alaska Constitution's equal protection clause.
Governor Announces PFD Amount. Probe of Arctic Slope Native Corporation 8a Contract Requested by McCaskill. ACLU Wins Property Tax Case. Fairbanks Voters Consider Air Quality Ballot Proposition. State Wants Court to Force Ferry Builder to Replace Engines. Alaska Ship and Drydock Wins Ferry Contract. Cleveland Volcano Lava Dome Growing. NOAA Seeks Fisheries Histories from Alaska. Homer Looks for Homer Look Alike.
Thursday, August 18 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThis week on Addressing Alaska listen to the speech Anthony Romero, national executive director of the ACLU gave at UAA on July 14. As poverty and incarceration rates for minority groups continue to rise, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attempts to shine light on the inequalities at the root of these cyclic problems facing the U.S.
The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to get the state to include the category transgender on its drivers license.
Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00amIt hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs. But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge.