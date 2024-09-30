Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ACLU

  • Hometown, Alaska
    Real ID in Alaska: Where are we now?
    KSKA: Wednesday, February 22 @ 2 pm and 8 pm. What do you need to know about the federal Real ID act? When will it affect your ability to jump on a plane and head to the Lower 48, or enter a federal building or military base? LISTEN NOW
  • News
    Public Speaks Out on Public Testimony Ordiance
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage Assembly heard from the public on an ordinance that would change the way public testimony conducted, last night. Despite the issue being placed at the end of the agenda and testimony beginning after 9 p.m., many lined up to speak.Download Audio
  • News
    ACLU Presents Disenfranchised Voter Affidavits To Anchorage Assembly
    Daysha Eaton
    As of noon on April 10, the ACLU of Alaska says more than 150 voters had called or emailed them to report disenfranchisement during last week’s municipal election in Anchorage. They say the voters that contacted them represent at least 54 separate polling places where they encountered problems. The ACLU is presenting affidavits from the disenfranchised voters to the Anchorage Assembly, and pressing for an independent investigation.
  • News
    ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election
    Daysha Eaton
    The American Civil Liberties Union is requesting an outside investigator look into the ballot mess in Anchorage. Voters reported widespread ballot shortages at polling places during municipal elections Tuesday, and there are allegations that some voters were turned away at the polls. Late today, the ACLU sent a letter to the Anchorage Assembly making the request. Read More
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 5, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
  • News
    ACLU Wins Latest Same Sex Lawsuit
    Associated Press
    An Anchorage judge says Alaska same-sex couples are entitled to the same senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemptions as married couples. Superior Court Judge Frank Pfiffner ruled in a 34 page decision that the state's marital classification violates the Alaska Constitution's equal protection clause.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: September 20, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Governor Announces PFD Amount. Probe of Arctic Slope Native Corporation 8a Contract Requested by McCaskill. ACLU Wins Property Tax Case. Fairbanks Voters Consider Air Quality Ballot Proposition. State Wants Court to Force Ferry Builder to Replace Engines. Alaska Ship and Drydock Wins Ferry Contract. Cleveland Volcano Lava Dome Growing. NOAA Seeks Fisheries Histories from Alaska. Homer Looks for Homer Look Alike.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Disparate Opportunity in America
    Kristin Spack
    Thursday, August 18 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThis week on Addressing Alaska listen to the speech Anthony Romero, national executive director of the ACLU gave at UAA on July 14. As poverty and incarceration rates for minority groups continue to rise, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attempts to shine light on the inequalities at the root of these cyclic problems facing the U.S.
  • News
    ACLU Sues State to Include Transgender on Drivers License
    Steve Heimel
    The American Civil Liberties Union has sued to get the state to include the category transgender on its drivers license.
  • Talk of Alaska
    The ACLU
    Steve Heimel
    Tuesday, July 12 at 10:00amIt hasn’t been an easy job trying to protect our rights during a war on terror and a war on drugs. But Anthony Romero was ready to answer the challenge.