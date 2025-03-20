Sitting down with trail builder and Anchorage ski racing pioneer Jim Mahaffey | Outdoor Explorer

Trail builder and Anchorage ski racing pioneer, Jim Mahaffey, visits the studio to discuss his arrival in Alaska in the 1960s, the early years of the Alaska Methodist University Ski Team and the construction of the APU ski trail system in the U-Med district in Anchorage. Jim’s program pioneered the early development of women’s cross-country ski racing and his program supplied many of the members of the first American women's Olympic teams in cross-country skiing. Most of the Anchorage bowl’s trail systems and many of its organized ski programs can trace their lineage back to Mahaffey.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUEST: Jim Mahaffey

