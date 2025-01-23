Visiting Alaska Pacific University’s Kellogg Campus in Palmer | Outdoor Explorer

A historic working farm in Palmer is home to a unique outdoor education experience that blends agriculture, a Masters Degree program and a place-based elementary school designed for local homeschoolers. What happens when you mesh the outdoors as education with a degree program and how does it shape your life? Join Outdoor Explorer as we head to Alaska Pacific University’s Kellogg Campus in Palmer and discover what’s happening on the farm, how they’re using the outdoors as education for students young and old, and just what it’s like out at the Field School. We’ll talk on location at the farm to students, instructors and former students who loved it so much they stuck around to teach.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:

Steve Rubenstein, Director of APU's Graduate Program in Outdoor and Environmental Education

Jimel Lopez Montoya, Kellogg FIELD School Program Specialist.

Shannon O’Laughlin, Kellogg FIELD School Program Coordinator