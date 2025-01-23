Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoor Explorer Logo
Outdoor Explorer

Visiting Alaska Pacific University’s Kellogg Campus in Palmer | Outdoor Explorer

By Amy Bushatz
Published January 23, 2025 at 1:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
The entrance to the APU Kellogg Campus in Palmer.
Amy Bushatz
/
Alaska Public Media
The entrance to the APU Kellogg Campus in Palmer.

A historic working farm in Palmer is home to a unique outdoor education experience that blends agriculture, a Masters Degree program and a place-based elementary school designed for local homeschoolers. What happens when you mesh the outdoors as education with a degree program and how does it shape your life? Join Outdoor Explorer as we head to Alaska Pacific University’s Kellogg Campus in Palmer and discover what’s happening on the farm, how they’re using the outdoors as education for students young and old, and just what it’s like out at the Field School. We’ll talk on location at the farm to students, instructors and former students who loved it so much they stuck around to teach.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:
Steve Rubenstein, Director of APU's Graduate Program in Outdoor and Environmental Education
Jimel Lopez Montoya, Kellogg FIELD School Program Specialist.
Shannon O’Laughlin, Kellogg FIELD School Program Coordinator

Outdoor Explorer
Amy Bushatz
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
See stories by Amy Bushatz
Latest Episodes