Hometown, Alaska

Halloween extravaganza | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:50 PM AKDT
On this show we be play some of our favorite Halloween segments we’ve worked on over the years at Alaska Public Media. We have spooky radio plays, Halloween movie favorites and an interview and book reading from a local horror author. Lastly, we hear the finale of Alaska Public Media’s Dracula, a rendition of the classic tale that has been airing all month on Hometown Alaska.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Ammon Swenson, Hometown, Alaska producer

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
