Halloween extravaganza | Hometown, Alaska

On this show we be play some of our favorite Halloween segments we’ve worked on over the years at Alaska Public Media. We have spooky radio plays, Halloween movie favorites and an interview and book reading from a local horror author. Lastly, we hear the finale of Alaska Public Media’s Dracula, a rendition of the classic tale that has been airing all month on Hometown Alaska.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Ammon Swenson, Hometown, Alaska producer