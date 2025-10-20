Halloween and fall activities for kids, adults and the whole family | Hometown, Alaska

This is a special edition of Hometown, Alaska where we explore all the exciting Halloween and fall festival happenings this spooky season! From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, fall flavors to "trick or trunks" — we’re covering it all. We're joined by Daniella May, our go-to source for seasonal fun, event coverage and all things festive on social media.

And stick around for Episode 3 of Alaska Public Media’s production of Dracula later in the show.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Daniella May, @eatlocal_drinklocal

EVENTS:

Family events:

Zoo Boo, which will be Saturday, October 25th. This is a ticketed event. There are candy stations all around the zoo, and they put up decorations. It’s a really fun day to visit the animals.

Fall Festival at the Reindeer farm in Palmer. This is another ticketed event happening on the 25th. There are activities for the kids including a hayrack ride, and hay bale obstacle courses, a spooky walk, pony rides and live music.

Halloween Nature Walk at Eagle River Nature Center, which always happens the weekend before Halloween. free event

Halloween On Our Little Farm in Palmer: Visit the farms animals, Pony Rides, games, Haunted Woods, Food Trucks, Haunted Trailer and way more! FRIDAY NIGHT 10/24 from 5 pm to 8 pm (suggested for older children and adults). Saturday and Sunday (10/25 & 10/26) from 11am to 6pm is open to the whole family, all ages!!!

Trick or Treat Street downtown on the afternoon of 10/25.

Boo-water Basecamp trail of treats the evening of 10/31 family friendly event with a trick or treat trail in the woods.

APU Trick our Treat on 10/24

Fall Festival at the Hillside Baptist church on 10/24

Trunk or Treat at Changepoint at 4pm on 10/25

Monster Mash Dance Party on 10/31 at the Midtown Mall.

Halloween at the Anchorage museum at 3pm on 10/24.

UAA Student Union indoor trick or treat event on 10/25. Which is Anchorage’s largest indoor trick or treat event.

10/26 Palette "mystery monster creature feature" paint night at South Restaurant & Coffeehouse. Costumes encouraged.

Annual trick or treat Fish Creek Trail on 10/31 from 4:30-6:30pm. Stations run from Barbara Street Park to Woodland Park.

Addams Family production by Anchorage Community Theatre running from 10/24-11/9 at the PAC.

Fridays & Saturdays in October Museum of Alaska in Wasilla presents Nightmare at the Museum haunted house & hayride. 13+ recommended.

Adult events:

Alaska Botanical Garden’s Spooky plant trivia on 10/28 costumes encouraged!

A Halloween rave is happening on 10/31 called Dub of the Dead downtown at Club Nyt Lyt.

Sweet Cheeks Cabaret puts on several Halloween themed burlesque shows including a Spooky burlesque brunch show on 10/26, and evening shows every Friday and Saturday until Halloween at 7:30pm, they are also doing a late night show on 10/18 and 10/25 at 10:30pm. Shows are at the Broken Blender.

EEEK-A-BOO Revue burlesque show at Koot’s Ice Bar October 24th & 25th.

Alaskana Social club at the Meier Lake Lodge in Hatcher Pass is having their first ever Halloween party. This spot totally gives adult summer camp vibes so will be a cool event to attend and you can even book an overnight lodge. accommodations. Gates open at 6PM First 30 through the door get a ticket for our $1,500+ door prize giveaway Live music by The Robotz at 7PM Your cover includes: 2 drinks , light snacks live music.

Monster Ball Halloween Lady Gaga themed dance party with drag performances at Beartooth Grill on Friday 10/24.

Saturday 10/25 there is a Halloween concert by Great American Taxi at the Sitzmark in Girdwood.

Green Connection Halloween Bazaar & food drive from noon-5pm on 10/25 there will be trick or treating for kids, local food and art vendors!

Spenard Soup Social and Haunted Market 10/26 from 3-7pm.

Haunted Harvest brunch at Crimson Anchorage on 10/26.

Mystery Halloween movie night on 10/31 at 7:30pm at the Beartooth theaterpub. Will be a rated R Retro movie!

November 1st Blackwater Railroad will be playing at Bernie’s Bungalow at 9pm. Costumes are encouraged!

Dia De los Muertos party on November 1st at Tequila 61 with a $22 endless taco buffet. DJ dance party 7-10pm and a costume contest.

Food Bank of Alaska is running their 2nd annual restaurant week from 10/20-10/26 where you can dine out while raising money to combat food insecurity in Alaska.

Last year, participating restaurants helped raise $20,000, providing the equivalent of 40,000 meals for Alaskans in need. This year, the goal is even bigger: 50 participating restaurants and $50,000 raised to help feed our communities. Every meal enjoyed at a participating restaurant helps raise awareness about food insecurity, which affects 1 in 7 Alaskans, including children, seniors, veterans, and families across the state.

Some restaurants are running special menus for this week while others will be donating a percentage of their sales from this week to the food bank. The information regarding this week can be found at foodbankofalaska.org.