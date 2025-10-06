Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
How your Permanent Fund Dividend check can support those in need | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published October 6, 2025 at 11:02 AM AKDT
Pick Click Give

It’s the first week of October, and you know what that means. Thousands of Alaskans woke up on Friday to find Permanent Fund Dividend checks deposited into their bank accounts. The modest amount of $1,000 was the lowest in five years, and with inflation factored in, the lowest in state history. But even though the dollars received has shrunk, it hasn’t slowed down Alaskans generosity to Pick Click Give, a program that allows residents to donate a portion of their PFD to non-profits of their choosing. On today’s show we look at where those Pick Click Give resources go and look ahead to what smaller PFDs could mean for the program.

Later in the show we hear Episode 1 of Alaska Public Media presents: Dracula.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Jennifer Cross, Program Officer, Pick Click Give
Daniel Bentle, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Food Bank of Alaska

LINKS:
Pick Click Give
Food Bank of Alaska

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
