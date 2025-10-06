How your Permanent Fund Dividend check can support those in need | Hometown, Alaska

It’s the first week of October, and you know what that means. Thousands of Alaskans woke up on Friday to find Permanent Fund Dividend checks deposited into their bank accounts. The modest amount of $1,000 was the lowest in five years, and with inflation factored in, the lowest in state history. But even though the dollars received has shrunk, it hasn’t slowed down Alaskans generosity to Pick Click Give, a program that allows residents to donate a portion of their PFD to non-profits of their choosing. On today’s show we look at where those Pick Click Give resources go and look ahead to what smaller PFDs could mean for the program.

Later in the show we hear Episode 1 of Alaska Public Media presents: Dracula.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Jennifer Cross, Program Officer, Pick Click Give

Daniel Bentle, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Food Bank of Alaska

LINKS:

Pick Click Give

Food Bank of Alaska