Hometown, Alaska

Hear from the author of "Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:13 PM AKDT
Secret Alaska: A guide to the weird, wonderful and obscure is a travel guide to the stranger history the state.
"Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" by Bailey Burg is a travel guide to the more peculiar history of the state.

On this episode we dive into a new book that explores everything odd and fantastic about our state. The book is called "Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" and it’s billed as an offering for everybody from “seasoned explorer to armchair adventurer.”

Author Bailey Berg is a journalist who has written for the New York Times, The Washington Post and many others. She’s also written extensively about Alaska where she lives half the year, splitting her time between here and Colorado.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Bailey Berg, author/journalist

