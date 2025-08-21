Hear from the author of "Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" | Hometown, Alaska

On this episode we dive into a new book that explores everything odd and fantastic about our state. The book is called "Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" and it’s billed as an offering for everybody from “seasoned explorer to armchair adventurer.”

Author Bailey Berg is a journalist who has written for the New York Times, The Washington Post and many others. She’s also written extensively about Alaska where she lives half the year, splitting her time between here and Colorado.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Bailey Berg, author/journalist

LINKS:

Bailey Berg website

Instagram

Find book HERE