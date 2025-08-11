Bean to bar chocolate is more complicated than you might think | Hometown, Alaska

Warning: this episode may cause cravings!

This week on Hometown, Alaska, we’re talking all things chocolate with local Anchorage artisan chocolate makers. From bean to bar, discover how this sweet craft made its way to Alaska—and how one small business is turning cacao into community. Today we’ll be talking chocolate and taking a kitchen tour with Suzanne Bostrom and Jimmy Ord, Owners & Chocolate Makers of Wildland Chocolate.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS: Suzanne Bostrom and Jimmy Ord, Owners, Wildland Chocolate

LINKS:

Wildland Chocolate website

Instagram

Facebook