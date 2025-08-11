Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home Town Alaska Logo
Hometown, Alaska

Bean to bar chocolate is more complicated than you might think | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published August 11, 2025 at 11:27 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man and woman stand in an industrial kitchen.
James Oh
/
Alaska Public Media
Suzanne Bostrom (left) and Jimmy Ord are the owners and makers Wildland Chocolate.

Warning: this episode may cause cravings!

This week on Hometown, Alaska, we’re talking all things chocolate with local Anchorage artisan chocolate makers. From bean to bar, discover how this sweet craft made its way to Alaska—and how one small business is turning cacao into community. Today we’ll be talking chocolate and taking a kitchen tour with Suzanne Bostrom and Jimmy Ord, Owners & Chocolate Makers of Wildland Chocolate.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS: Suzanne Bostrom and Jimmy Ord, Owners, Wildland Chocolate

LINKS:
Wildland Chocolate website
Instagram
Facebook

Hometown, Alaska
Kim Sherry
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
See stories by Kim Sherry
Latest Episodes