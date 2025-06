On this episode, we dive into a world of miniature trees, ancient artistry and abundant patience. That’s right, we’re talking about bonsai. Our guest is Paul Marmora, past president of the Cook Inlet Bonsai Study Group. We hear how he got started, what it takes to care for these tiny living sculptures and how this centuries-old tradition has taken root in the Last Frontier.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Paul Marmora

LINK:

Cook Inlet Bonsai Study Group