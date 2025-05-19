Upcoming series combines stand-up comedy and mental health | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska's stand-up comedy scene has been quietly gaining momentum and a new summer series at the Performing Arts Center is looking to find out just how sustainable that scene can be. On this episode, host Dave Waldron speaks with Bradley Butcher, a stand-up comic and the founder of Comedy Up North. The series debuts in June and will run through July. Hear about this year's roster, which homegrown comics are making a name for themselves and how the shows will work to normalize mental health discussions.

Schedule:

June 12: Michael Lenoci

June 26: Nicole Aimée Schreiber

July 10: Ian Edwards

July 24: Jade Catta-Preta

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Bradley Butcher, founder, Comedy Up North

