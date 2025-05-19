Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Home Town Alaska Logo
Hometown, Alaska

Upcoming series combines stand-up comedy and mental health | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:40 AM AKDT
A man stands in front of a building in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
Bradly Butcher is a standup comedian and founder of Comedy Up North, a new series debuting this summer.

Alaska's stand-up comedy scene has been quietly gaining momentum and a new summer series at the Performing Arts Center is looking to find out just how sustainable that scene can be. On this episode, host Dave Waldron speaks with Bradley Butcher, a stand-up comic and the founder of Comedy Up North. The series debuts in June and will run through July. Hear about this year's roster, which homegrown comics are making a name for themselves and how the shows will work to normalize mental health discussions.

Schedule:
June 12: Michael Lenoci
June 26: Nicole Aimée Schreiber
July 10: Ian Edwards
July 24: Jade Catta-Preta

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Bradley Butcher, founder, Comedy Up North

LINKS:
Comedy Up North
TICKETS

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
