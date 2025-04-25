Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

Discussing all things Arctic Comic Con | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:05 PM AKDT
Arctic Comic Con

You've likely heard of Comic Con before, the annual convention that happens in San Diego celebrating comics, video games and all things geeky, but did you know Anchorage has one too? Arctic Comic Con is now in its seventh year and happens this weekend at the Dena'ina Center.

On this episode, we hear from one of the convention's founders and a pair of local video game developers trying to make their mark in the gaming industry.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Mike Lajoie, Co-Founder, Arctic Comic Con
Wyatt White and George Young, CakeNeq Games

LINKS:
Arctic Comic Con
CakeNeq Games

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
