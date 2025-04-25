Discussing all things Arctic Comic Con | Hometown, Alaska

You've likely heard of Comic Con before, the annual convention that happens in San Diego celebrating comics, video games and all things geeky, but did you know Anchorage has one too? Arctic Comic Con is now in its seventh year and happens this weekend at the Dena'ina Center.

On this episode, we hear from one of the convention's founders and a pair of local video game developers trying to make their mark in the gaming industry.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Mike Lajoie, Co-Founder, Arctic Comic Con

Wyatt White and George Young, CakeNeq Games

LINKS:

Arctic Comic Con

CakeNeq Games