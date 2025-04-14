Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

What a mostly snowless winter means for the rest of the year | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Anchorage's mostly snowless winter will affect things like fire danger, insect populations and gardening.

Don’t let this recent snowfall fool you. Anchorage had a historically low snow year. On this episode we find out what that lack of snow means for everything—from fire to mosquitos. We did get our usual Fool’s Spring last week, with about four inches of snowfall happening right when we thought we were in the clear.

Earlier this year, the National Weather Service reported Anchorage had received 4.3 inches of snow from December 1 to February 17, the lowest snowfall ever recorded in Anchorage’s history. We received as much snow in about one day last week, than we did for the entire 80 days of our deepest winter months.

So what does this nearly snowless winter mean for our spring and our summer? What does it mean for the fire season, the mosquito population, the bears or for gardening? On today’s show we’ll cover all of those questions with experts from around the state.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Stephanie Dufek, Wildland Urban Interface Project Manager for the Anchorage Fire Department
Cory Stantorf, biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Rich Irvin, Co-President of the Alaska Master Gardeners Anchorage
Derek Sikes, President of the Alaska Entomological Society and the Curator of Insects at the University of Alaska Museum of the North

LINKS:
Anchorage Fire Department
AFD Fire Prevention
AFD Wildfire Division
Alaska Department of Fish and Game: Species Information
ADFG: Living With Bears
Alaska Master Gardeners Anchorage
Alaska Entomological Society
University of Alaska Museum of the North: Entomology

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
