Digging deep into community gardens and fruit growing | Hometown, Alaska

Our great state of Alaska encompasses eight hardiness zones and Anchorage is ranked 9th in the US for cities with the greatest number of community garden spaces. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we hear from two guests excited about the upcoming Alaska summer growing season. The first half of the show is all about Anchorage's community gardens. The second half of the show discusses the Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association and their long-time efforts to share fruit growing knowledge.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUESTS:

Blake Sauer, Community Garden Programmer for the Municipality of Anchorage

Mark Wolbers, President of the Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association

LINKS:

Anchorage Community Gardens

Community Gardens Resources

Alaska Pioneer Fruit Growers Association