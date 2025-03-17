Celebrating Saint Patrick's Day | Hometown, Alaska

Today is St. Patrick's Day and while many of us will be wearing green and eating corned beef and cabbage for one day, there is a much larger slice of Irish culture that is often overlooked. On the this Hometown, Alaska we explore the other patron saints of Ireland, learn how to speak Gaelic and hear some fantastic traditional Irish Music.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Kate O'Dell, President, Irish Club of Alaska

Terri Mccoy, John and Vicki Lewis and Donna Feary, musicians

LINK:

Irish Club of Alaska