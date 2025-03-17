Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hometown, Alaska

Celebrating Saint Patrick's Day | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:05 PM AKDT
Vicki and John Lewis, Terri McCoy and Donna Feary recently performed traditional Irish music in studio for Saint Patrick's Day.

Today is St. Patrick's Day and while many of us will be wearing green and eating corned beef and cabbage for one day, there is a much larger slice of Irish culture that is often overlooked. On the this Hometown, Alaska we explore the other patron saints of Ireland, learn how to speak Gaelic and hear some fantastic traditional Irish Music.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Kate O'Dell, President, Irish Club of Alaska
Terri Mccoy, John and Vicki Lewis and Donna Feary, musicians

LINK:
Irish Club of Alaska

Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
