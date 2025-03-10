Touring Wild Scoop's ice cream test kitchen | Hometown, Alaska

Ice cream holds a special place in many Alaskans' hearts. Our Alaska Native cultures have been making traditional ice cream for longer than any of us have been around. Typically made with a mixture of snow, seal oil, fish and berries, depending on the region. These days, Alaskans consume the most ice cream per capita than any other state, with an annual consumption of three gallons per person!

So, why the obsession with ice cream? On this episode we visit Wild Scoops, an Anchorage micro-creamery making handcrafted Alaska ice cream. We tour the test kitchen and speak with Elissa Brown, co-founder of Wild Scoops.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Elissa Brown, co-founder of Wild Scoops