Hometown, Alaska

Touring Wild Scoop's ice cream test kitchen | Hometown, Alaska

By Kim Sherry
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:20 PM AKDT
Hometown, Alaska host, Kim Sherry (left) and Wild Scoops co-founder Elissa Brown.

Ice cream holds a special place in many Alaskans' hearts. Our Alaska Native cultures have been making traditional ice cream for longer than any of us have been around. Typically made with a mixture of snow, seal oil, fish and berries, depending on the region. These days, Alaskans consume the most ice cream per capita than any other state, with an annual consumption of three gallons per person!

So, why the obsession with ice cream? On this episode we visit Wild Scoops, an Anchorage micro-creamery making handcrafted Alaska ice cream. We tour the test kitchen and speak with Elissa Brown, co-founder of Wild Scoops.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Elissa Brown, co-founder of Wild Scoops

Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. You may recognize her from the 3rd season of ‘The Great American Recipe’ on PBS as the first contestant ever coming from Alaska! Kim is an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated 2 children’s books and owned a clothing business in Anchorage. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Kim is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.
