Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home Town Alaska Logo
Hometown, Alaska

The science behind a potential Mount Spurr eruption | Hometown, Alaska

By Dave Waldron
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:50 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Crater Peak (front) and Mount Spurr summit (back) from the south during a gas and photo helicopter survey on February 7, 2025.
Matt Loewen
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Crater Peak (front) and Mount Spurr summit (back) from the south during a gas and photo helicopter survey on February 7, 2025.

On this episode, we dive into the latest developments of Alaska’s volcanoes, specifically Mount Spurr which was recently given a 50/50 chance of eruption. It's the closest volcano to Anchorage and currently remains at a code yellow advisory. Matt Haney, scientist in charge at Alaska Volcano Observatory, joins host Dave Waldron to delve into the science behind volcanos.

Later on the program we’ll get into some of Alaska’s history with volcanoes and the science that goes into observing and understanding them.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Matt Haney, Scientist in Charge, Alaska Volcano Observatory

LINKS:
Alaska Volcano Observatory
USGS Volcanoes in Alaska

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
See stories by Dave Waldron
Latest Episodes