The science behind a potential Mount Spurr eruption | Hometown, Alaska

On this episode, we dive into the latest developments of Alaska’s volcanoes, specifically Mount Spurr which was recently given a 50/50 chance of eruption. It's the closest volcano to Anchorage and currently remains at a code yellow advisory. Matt Haney, scientist in charge at Alaska Volcano Observatory, joins host Dave Waldron to delve into the science behind volcanos.

Later on the program we’ll get into some of Alaska’s history with volcanoes and the science that goes into observing and understanding them.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Matt Haney, Scientist in Charge, Alaska Volcano Observatory

