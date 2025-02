On this episode, host Kim Sherry speaks with Cory Stantorf, a biologist from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, to learn more about the massive moose that roam our city streets. They discuss all the moose facts you've always wanted to know, from the sounds they make to they mystery of that thing dangling from their chin.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Cory Stantorf, biologist, Alaska Department of Fish and Game