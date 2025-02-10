Discussing the cosmic perspective with Neil deGrasse Tyson | Hometown, Alaska

We've been having some amazing northern lights this year, but there are some other cosmic events happening in Anchorage that you won't need to stand outside in the cold for. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will be coming to Alaska for a presentation this summer, and is also the host of a planetarium show happening now at the Anchorage Museum. We hear from Dr. Tyson and Aaron Slonecker, the director of the planetarium.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, science communicator

Aaron Slonecker, director, Anchorage Museum planetarium

LINKS:

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson - “The Cosmic Perspective”

Anchorage Museum planetarium