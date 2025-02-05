Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

How federal workforce cuts could impact Alaska's economy and public services. Plus, advocates respond to an increase in immigration and customs enforcement in Anchorage. And, a Sitka High School club invites students of all nationalities to learn more about Filipino culture.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Alena Naiden and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.