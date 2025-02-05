Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 5, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKST
Audience members at the Anchorage School Board meeting raise their hands in silent applause of testimony supporting the Alaska School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

How federal workforce cuts could impact Alaska's economy and public services. Plus, advocates respond to an increase in immigration and customs enforcement in Anchorage. And, a Sitka High School club invites students of all nationalities to learn more about Filipino culture.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Alena Naiden and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Meredith Redick in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
